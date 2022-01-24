The Old Internet Shows Signs of Quietly Coming Back



superkuh

said on Jan 24th 2022 @ 07:54:48pm,





I'm a big supporter (and user) of self hosted websites from home and I'm also a longtime user of cryptocurrency.



Old web users use cryptocurrency. Web 3.0 is about *investing* in cryptocurrency, and that's just the same old finance bro bullshit in new clothing. Cryptocurrency is great but pretty much everything created after 2015 that uses a blockchain is a pre-mine scam of one form or another.



I think you'll find old web users are hostile to "blockchain" stuff because the only "blockchain" stuff in the news these days is about these new scams done mostly, if not entirely, off chain(s).



Lynne

said on Jan 24th 2022 @ 09:30:29pm,





Great post. I ran a BBS on FIDOnet using the first computer I ever bought: a brand new, top of the line 386. I loved that machine, and I loved the internet back then. It was hard to find things, to be sure. But most often all you had to do was find ONE website that included your interest, and it would have a "links" page that would list every other interest-related website that site owner knew about. And those would lead to others, which would lead to others, and so on. I myself set up websites back then, and set up others in the years following. But I stopped doing so when The Algorythm took over and my sites disappeared, going from 10,000 visits a month to maybe a few hundred.



I spend almost no time at all on the "modern" internet anymore, because I rarely find what actually interests me. When link-pages became verboten by The Algorythm, people stopped listing each others' sites.As they freaked out more and more under The Algorythm, they often began trying to block any mention of any site other than their own - gotta get those rankings! Even at the expense of all the other crabs in the bucket.



I'm very pleased that the old/new internet of "Slow", "Retro", "Small" or whatever is growing. I love sites like this, and I'm actually thinking about putting up another website. Not because I won't get 10,000 visits a month. But because I won't. And that will be real.



Andy

said on Jan 25th 2022 @ 07:00:02am,





This is a nice post Cheapskate. You are moving toward quiet

optimism. :)



You know, more vinyl records are produced today than at any time.

Most people who describe themselves as "music lovers" own an analogue

turntable, CD player, cassette player, DAT or other pre-internet audio

reproduction system. Long after iTunes and Spotify are dead, the world

will be full of robust physical media and serviceable devices for

playing them. Legacy media is expensive, because manufacture of tape,

CDs or mini-discs is a boutique venture, but that hasn't stopped it.



By this analogy, let's think about what's really going on with the

Internet. As you say, the "old" Internet never went away. It has grown

year on year at about the same rate it was growing when the commercial

internet arrived.



The Internet-2.0, what eventually became the unholy, trinity of

"Social Media", "Big Tech" and "Smartphones", is a different thing.

It's inhabited and run by different kinds of people than those who

comprised the early participatory network. They are predators and

prey. It grew so quickly it seems as though it destroyed the old

Internet. That is part of the story it tells itself. In fact it

simply eclipsed the old net, which is not the same thing.



As you say, there will be no "return" to Internet-1.0. and the

corporate internet will get uglier, devoid of mutuality, hate-filled

and ever more infested with sad little authoritarians trying to manage

it and turn it to their ends. Corporate Internet will keep growing

along with all of its arrogance, ignorance and indifference to truth,

humane technology or interpersonal life.



Without contradiction, the old Internet will also continue to grow,

existing largely beneath the interest of the new one. We'll be left

alone because the gangsters and governments can't be bothered to make

extra effort while there's votes and money to be made at the cattle

ranch. The more anybody tries to interfere with the independent,

participatory net, the more it becomes an Ideal, a "movement" even a

"religion". So don't poke it if you're wise.



Our old Internet will take on new guises, but remain a place where

people can post long-form accounts of their mountain hiking, recipes,

poems, stories about their grandmother and things not related to

money, narcissistic vanities, false ideals or creation of false

selves.



This will be a slow, quiet opportunity to grow some remarkable

technologies that will outlast the "new Internet" by centuries. Future

technologies to do with pseudonymous but responsible identity,

reputation, support, clean energy use, clear and accessible

information presentation, verifiability, shared ownership and

responsibility for hardware, censorship resistance, resilience

against cult leaders, demagogues, agitators and feudalism, and

projects for stability and long term archiving will grow in this

fertile ground.



All of this will fail in the new internet, because it must happen by

diktat, at enormous scale, in a hostile and ugly environment and for

motives of profit. The new internet must remain shallow, ephemeral and

glib to function at scale.



We may end up with two very distinct cultures or classes in the

digital future. Perhaps we ought to start giving them quite distinct

names.



Cheapskate

said on Jan 25th 2022 @ 08:19:29am,





Lynne, thanks to Google, the temptation certainly is there to not post links to other websites (or at least to make them "nofollow" links). That is only one of several things Google's algorithm does to get personal website owners to play its game, even though they will ultimately only be harmed by doing so. That would make a good topic for an article.



Andy, I'm not sure I'm an optimist concerning the non-mainstream Internet. I think I'm still more of a realist. Eventually, enough people must wake up (as Lynne has), see the mainstream Internet in all its ugliness, and decide to look elsewhere online. I think that has already begun, and I expect it to accelerate. I just wish I could see how to reach more people with that message, but as Lynne said, all of us are fighting The Algorithm.



tnn2201

said on Jan 25th 2022 @ 01:41:13pm,





My hope is that small web projects return power on the internet to the people. And this is exactly why so many oppose web3: it's designed to concentrate power in the hands of a few.



Cryptocurrency has mostly failed as currency, and exists as a speculative investment, where the only motivation to hold it is the hope that a greater fool will pay more for it.

There are hardly any web3 projects that don't rely on cryptocurrency in some way. And hence, most web3 projects merely exist to create value for people already rich in cryptocurrency, since these projects require the purchase of cryptocurrency to participate (thus giving rich cryptobarons the liquidity needed to cash out).



What's more, most web3 projects are hardly as decentralized as they claim, often requiring the use of a few proprietary services to work. Moxie Marlinspike's investigation of web3 is a good read, which demonstrates how centralized and locked-down web3 really is:



https://moxie.org/2022/01/07/web3-first-impressions.html



While I believe some web3 projects are made from a sincere place, their creators have unfortunately taken the bait. This movement is not designed to open up the web, but only to make a few people very rich. The web3 influence on small web projects is toxic, and will only hurt our cause in the long run.



Cheapskate

said on Jan 25th 2022 @ 04:44:44pm,





tnn2201,



Thanks for the comment and the link to Moxie Marlinspike's article. He makes some good points--chiefly that "decentralization", or Web 3.0, can be done right, and it can also be done wrong. However, I think that to assume that because it can be done wrong means that it has no value is a logical fallacy. I also think NFT's are a complete scam, but to compare them to ZeroNet, a somewhat-decentralized network, just because ZeroNet is blockchain based, would be to do ZeroNet an injustice. When done right, blockchain-based platforms can create real decentralization (when the developers are smart and want them to be decentralized). Unfortunately, I do agree with Moxie that the average person would not known enough to choose a truly decentralized "web 3.0" platform over a scammy centralized "web 3.0" platform. The bottom line is that saying that since NFT's are a scam, Web 3.0 is a scam, is an oversimplification that ignores good Web 3.0 networks. However, I have said in the past that just because a platform starts out decentralized, does not mean it will stay that way (IPFS being taken over by Cloudflare being an example), so I believe Web 3.0 and "decentralized" networks like ZeroNet are only temporary solutions. But, in real life, no solution lasts forever. Having said all this, I still believe that having your own personal website is a great way to help decentralize the web. And, so far, I have felt no need to move completely off the regular Internet to an alternate network like Gemini or ZeroNet.



Heike

said on Jan 25th 2022 @ 06:27:55pm,





Internet censorship is a good thing. We need to keep fascist filth from infecting people, and allowing people to speak freely is objectively pro-fascist.



An internal company briefing produced by Google and leaked argues that due to a variety of factors, including the election of President Trump, the "American tradition" of free speech on the internet is no longer viable.



https://www.scribd.com/document/390521673/The-Good-Censor-GOOGLE-LEAK#from_embed



BeZerk

said on Jan 25th 2022 @ 06:44:11pm,





I would call personal websites more 'D.I.Y. Internet' because it was more of a do-it-yourself, by definition the method of building, modifying, or repairing things by oneself without the direct aid of professionals or certified experts. That's how I see how things where being made before the decade of 2010 came around, what was made then people would make a website as with any other material usually with time and put forward how they would see what their material would become, but later it became effortless and plain, which makes it sad really.



Cheapskate

said on Jan 25th 2022 @ 06:51:56pm,





By the way, I think it is sad that I can't even make a comment on Hacker News about this article, because I've been banned. When someone else posts my articles there, many people want to read them, but when I post them, they are blog spam.



Michael@vivtek

said on Jan 25th 2022 @ 08:59:50pm,





If it makes you feel better, I found my way here from HNN. Nice post.



dang

said on Jan 25th 2022 @ 09:13:19pm,





>When someone else posts my articles there, many people want to read them, but when I post them, they are blog spam.



You have 5 total comments. Try commenting more and I'll let you post links to your site.



Steve Barnes

said on Jan 25th 2022 @ 09:42:53pm,





Another heartening article of a familiar and welcome ilk. (I've just found the site – I'll share, add to RSS and check the other entries at leisure. Thank you for sharing the sentiments and the hope for the expression of individual thought and imagination.)



tnn2201

said on Jan 25th 2022 @ 10:31:23pm,





Thank you for the reply, cheapskate. I will admit, there are some sincere web3 projects that do try to be decentralized. I just dont see the technical reason why they need to rely on blockchain in most cases.



I understand that zeronet mostly relies on BitTorrent to distribute content, and bitcoin is used for signing and naming. Now, perhaps thats another narrow usecase where blockchain makes sense. But i worry that anything blockchains touch will eventually become a casino. I havent seen many people associate zeronet with the web3 buzzword, but its fair to point out that it makes use of blockchain and doesnt seem to be an outright scam.



Hoping the web grows smaller and smaller as the years go on! Thanks for maintaining this little site. :)



Dr Jochen L Leidner

said on Jan 26th 2022 @ 04:06:24am,





I miss the days of USENET news.



Of couse the newsgroups still exist,

but the activity level is no longer the same.



Cheapskate

said on Jan 26th 2022 @ 05:12:42am,





Heike, if you are being serious, then you and I have very different values systems.



dang, if I'm still allowed to make comments on Hacker News, I'll consider it.



tnn2201, you didn't mention that ZeroNet uses blockchain to assign addresses to ZeroNet sites. This makes DNS servers unnecessary. To me, this is the main value to ZeroNet of using blockchain, because it means ICANN cannot shut it down.



PassingThrough

said on Jan 26th 2022 @ 06:57:29pm,





There is a kind of a change in the breeze, lately, that I think is what you've caught hold of here. I'm old enough to have experienced the BBS and Usenet era just before it was eclipsed by WWW1, and when social media first appeared, wise enough to have instinctively avoided that. Even in the early days, of the books and the spaces and what not, before they became so overtly self serving, it was evident from their effects on my fellow human beings that this sort of thing was a Trap. And this trap is more than just social media. The only reason I have a Windows machine in the house at all anymore is due to online bill paying and shopping sites demanding the latest version of one of the Chosen Browsers. Alas, I was suckered by online bill payment, and long for the days of stamps. But anyway, that is our weak point: the browsers. If we want to keep our indie-net alive, we need some browsers that can be relied upon. They keep trying to burn ad blockers off the Chosen Ones, is it hard to imagine how that level of control might be used to keep the cattle in the corral?



Adam

said on Jan 27th 2022 @ 01:43:19am,





Just yesterday I started working on a series of articles, "Why Host a Website" and "How to Cheaply Host a Website." Is it a coincidence or is there an emerging zeitgeist? We live on opposite sides of the world and only maybe browse the same websites.



But I disagree that expression on internet is becoming more restricted, we just choose to use restricted social media. These social media "corrals," a reason people use them is that posting and consuming media are equally easy, suddenly everyone is given a voice. To be able to express an opinion without any technical knowledge and have post personal post on equal footing as the WHO latest update, is the advantage/disadvantage of social media and it is freedom.



A contributing factor to this seemingly restricted internet is the expectation that everything must be free, as in free beer. Without paying, I do not expect facebook or twitter to not track, to not behave against user interests. Of course, they remove content they don't like it's their website. And I do not think government should create laws forcing companies to host or remove material based on their lawyers interpretation of the law, we just need to accept facebook for what it is, a mirror of a society we sometimes disagree with.



Thank you for the article, I've bookmarked cheapskatesguide

Adam from www.akjems.com



Cheapskate

said on Jan 27th 2022 @ 05:25:37am,





PassingThrough, all the browsers using the same code is a huge problem. But, you can block advertisements by configuring your router to use the AdGuard DNS servers. Their website says they have moved to new IP addresses: 94.140.14.14 and 94.140.15.15 . Some people don't trust AdGuard, but they are a very easy solution for those who cannot set up a more complicated one like the Pihole.



Adam, having access to information on the Internet without giving up freedom and allowing ourselves to be corralled are two different problems with the same root cause. Avoiding the second only requires expending some effort to find better social media sites. Avoiding the first requires technical knowledge, but that is only a temporary solution. Edward Snowden predicted that eventually even that will not be enough.



Peter G

said on Jan 27th 2022 @ 08:29:16am,





Well, reading some of your site has disposed of my lunch hour quite nicely (and no indigestion!).



I'm pre-web - pre-Internet actually - so can identify with your thoughts. I ran a BBS, then progressed(?) to the web. Now I run a personal web site on minimal hardware, at home, and it's lean enough to run on a Raspberry Pi if need be. I still have a gopher server. I'm rebuilding my site at the moment and have added a link to you. I look forward to being a regular visitor!



Cheapskate

said on Jan 27th 2022 @ 09:25:39am,





Peter G., welcome and thanks for the link. I'm looking forward to hearing more from you in the future.



Francesco R.

said on Jan 27th 2022 @ 11:03:25am,





Hi, I'm a software engineer with a passion for Internet history and I feel nostalgic for all the Old Internet things.

First of all, this is a great article!

I would put my two cents where you talk about Web3, blockchain and decentralization. I believe that decentralization as proposed by Web3 enthusiasts is very far from a kind of democratization of the Web, especially respect to how the Web was 15 years ago. The 20 years-old web was truly decentralized, because you could have your website hosted in plain html on a multitude of thin servers (thankfully we still can do it today). On the opposite, the idea of decentralization proposed by the blockchain leaves too much room for misunderstanding. Let me clarify a bit. Is it likely that a user may host a node of a blockchain on his a home pc? I think not. So where is the decentralization? Blockchains are decentralized because they run on multiple nodes that require high performance hardware, and those nodes are run by big player that are behind the blockchain (usually early adopters or the founders). They have control. I don't see a future where home users would host a node of a blockchain and, even worse: which blockchain? There are so many....

So, to me, saying that Web3 brings decentralization seems at least a great misinterpretation, if not a false claim. Moreover, just think thar every action on a blockchain involves use of tokens, being everything treated as a financial transaction. This means that in the Web3 you are able to do nothing without a wallet refilled with cryptocurrency. That's far, very far from the Web of the Old Internet.

Thanks for allowing me to join the discourse.



Cheapskate

said on Jan 27th 2022 @ 12:22:45pm,





Francesco R., thanks for your comment. It helps me understand where those negative to blockchain networks are coming from. I think we have a misunderstanding. You are describing a BAD blockchain network design, where true decentralization does not really exist. I agree with you that this does not solve the problem of the centralized Internet.



Let me contrast what you have said by briefly describing a better blockchain network design, ZeroNet. Though it is not perfect, ZeroNet is designed to run on the computers of users while they are connected to the ZeroNet network, which consists of all users' computers who are connected at that moment. There is no central server. When you as an individual user visit a ZeroNet site for the first time, that site automatically downloads to your computer, and your computer becomes a "seeder" of that site. When other people want to connect to that site for the first time, their computers reach out to other seeder computers and download the site directly from them. Again, no central server. No cryptocurrency is required to run ZeroNet or to connect to any of the sites. I have been using ZeroNet for nearly 3 years, and I have never had to pay one penny (or one fraction of any cryptocurrency) to use it. I have also created 3 ZeroNet sites of my own and have never paid a penny for the priviledge of doing so. Having said this, I should explain that there are nuances. For example, you can delete any site from your computer that you want at any time, and your computer is then no longer a seeder for that site. Another is that ZeroNet requires torrent trackers (computers associated with the world-wide torrent system) to help the computers of ZeroNet users find seeder computers. This is a weakness of ZeroNet and prevents it from being fully decentralized. ZeroNet also has other problems; however, it is an example of a blockchain network that is fairly well designed. It mostly lives up to its promise to provide a decentralized network that is difficult for governments to disrupt. ICANN has no authority over ZeroNet, because ICANN's DNS system is replaced with cryptocurrency addresses for sites instead of domain names. These addresses are free and automatically assigned by the ZeroNet software when a user creates a site. I hope this helps to dispel some of the misunderstanding.



I have written three articles on ZeroNet for those who are interested in learning more. The first is https://cheapskatesguide.org/articles/zeronet.html .



ab

said on Jan 27th 2022 @ 04:21:37pm,





tnn2201, Cheapskate



According these FAQ (towards the end)



https://zeronet.io/docs/faq/



ZeroNet doesn't use a blockchain.





Adam



> a reason people use them is that posting and consuming media are equally easy,

suddenly everyone is given a voice. To be able to express an opinion without

any technical knowledge and have post personal post on equal footing as the WHO

latest update, is the advantage/disadvantage of social media and it is freedom.



This is one of the main reasons why people went to Facebook. I personally know

many people for which the simplest HTML is a too difficult technical thing.

Another reason is that social features bring you an audience, while old web and

blogging platforms didn't.



someone

said on Jan 27th 2022 @ 06:02:38pm,





super nice article!



there are some things which goverment and corporate have docked in and do a good job such as public administration and mobile banking. the latter one i myself have enjoyed it, i just click here and there also uploading some files and done.



nowadays, the most annoying things to me is the tracker & the way framework things employed by the Netizens/hostinger/content creator out there. the web now feel bloated and occasionally the content would not appear unless activating some scripts (lots of cases looking stupid to me!).



this day, html & css is "not enough" (even with plain JS) for some folks to just delivering the CONTENT.



"....websites without certificates issued by them are unsafe...."

this one is one of the most annoying things in this era, IMHO!



I hope, the authorities, corporates and Netizens reliaze, that tech is an aid for human being to make life easier not harder and walled.



I hope, the authorities, corporates and Netizens reliaze, where is the real "paradise" and "hell" one.



someone

said on Jan 28th 2022 @ 02:47:48am,





forgot to mentione this link on my comment:



https://unixsheikh.com/



Cheapskate

said on Jan 28th 2022 @ 03:44:51am,





ab, I read your reference. In response to the question of whether ZeroNet uses blockchain, it says,



"No, ZeroNet only uses the cryptography of Bitcoin for site addresses and content signing/verification. User identification is based on Bitcoin's BIP32 format.



Namecoin's blockchain is being used for domain registrations, however clients do not download the blockchain. Blockchain metadata is instead passed over the ZeroNet network."



I'm not sure what the difference is between blockchain and "cryptography of Bitcoin for site addresses". Perhaps that means there is no actual permanent blockchain ledger kept. Anyway, thank you for the correction. Hopefully, I'll remember this detail the next time this comes up.



Also, in response to, "Another reason is that social features bring you an audience, while old web and

blogging platforms didn't," I would say, not without a tremendous amount of work or a lot of money!



~ew

said on Jan 28th 2022 @ 01:10:35pm,





> Unfortunately, despite common goals, some on today's old Internet are hostile to blockchain technology.



ähm, now how exactly did blockchains come into this game? /me scratching my head ...



Wikipedia says:

> A blockchain is a growing list of records, called blocks, that are linked together using cryptography...



Well, I have yet to see a single problem, where a blockchain is a really clever solution. And before anyone feels like pointing out examples ... to my understanding, once seeded, the block chain file will only grow. It cannot shrink by design. It will, over time, carry 99% cruft some day. It will become too big to reside on most systems. This alone is reason enough for me to ignore blockchain technology.



Cheers,

~ew



fLaMEd

said on Jan 29th 2022 @ 02:27:29am,





cheapskate, was excited when I saw the title of this latest post when I refreshed the tab that I always have open on my iPad for your homepage.



I had a big grin on my face when I came to the end and saw myself quoted.



Big fan of your page and was great to see my own and others in the community linked in this post.



take care



~fLaMEd



Anonymous

said on Jan 29th 2022 @ 03:25:39am,





Honestly, most personal blogs aren't too interesting. Most of their owners are more concerned with "having their own place" than providing something of value and it comes across as a bit self-obsessive. Not that social media is any better in that regard.



Valuable(imo) websites have a purpose in mind, like this one.



Cheapskate

said on Jan 29th 2022 @ 05:34:04am,





Anonymous, searching through the old Internet for sites that appeal to you is, without a doubt, something of a treasure hunt. I have provided links to some of the sites I like and several blogrolls on my "resources" page, but ultimately only you can unearth those sparkling gems that cause you to await new content with eager anticipation, month after month, year after year.



fLaMEd

said on Jan 30th 2022 @ 03:57:55pm,





@anonymous this is exactly why I describe my homepage as a "collection of stuff that mean everything to me and probably nothing to you" ;)



ab

said on Jan 30th 2022 @ 04:42:08pm,





Cheapskate



> I'm not sure what the difference is between blockchain and "cryptography of Bitcoin for site addresses".



I presume that the double key algorithm used for ZeroNet addresses is the same that generates public and private keys for bitcoin accounts.



As for the blockchain, this is the simplest explanation I found:



1. A hash pointer tells where some information is. Together with the pointer is stored a cryptographic hash of the information.



For instance, I put a file somewhere for public download. My website publishes a link to this file together with its hash, to ensure the downloaded file is authentic. Whoever has an interest to spread a tampered version of my file must replace it and also replace my web page with a modified version. Two things to do.

Additionally, this hash pointer - the information on my website - may be signed, i.e. encrypted with a private key, and the file too. Encryption and the hash pointer provide two independent layers of security.



2. Hash pointers can be used to build other data structures. One of them is a blockchain, a list formed by a series of blocks, each one containing data and a pointer to the previous block in the list. If this pointer is a hash pointer, it says where the previous block is and what is its value. At the end of the list there is a hash pointer with the hash of the last block. Given such a list, adding, removing, modifying a block at a certain point (the one telling that my bitcoin address once received 1.000 BTC, at the beginning of times) means replacing all hashes involved from that point to the end.



Weedshaker

said on Jan 31st 2022 @ 04:45:54am,





And this is exactly why I wrote https://peerweb.site/ as an Interface to easily host content through WebTorrent, IPFS and/or WebRTC.



Here you can find more information about it: https://github.com/Weedshaker/PeerWebSite



Love this article! Power to the decentralized Web!



Cheapskate

said on Jan 31st 2022 @ 05:10:33am,





Thanks for the explanation ab.



Thank you

said on Feb 03rd 2022 @ 10:14:08am,





You are good writings



chino_brews

said on Feb 04th 2022 @ 12:12:47pm,





Thanks for this article, cheapskate! And I love Andy's comment!



I share your view on NFT, but sadly not your mildly optimistic view on a blockchain-based Web3/Web 3.0. Web3 is thus far funded by VCs (Andreesen Horowitz) and as a commenter noted, seems like "me-centralization" rather than de-centralization, i.e. recentralize around *me* so I can snipe the money that Meta/Facebook, Alphabet/Google, Amazon are currently making. And even if the blockchain and tokens were a reasonable solution for an ad- and tracking-free pay-to-use Web3, I believe using tokens/coins is far too complex and far too dangerous for your average Earthling, including for me (see "Ethereum is a Dark Forest" and other pieces explaining how most "DeFi" is designed to be a predatorial, adversarial system). The non-distributed ledger kept by my FDIC-insured, U.S. bank works just fine for me.



I subscribe to the ad-free, paywalled content I want, use a privacy-centric browser even if it means I can't go to certain places, and keep a link list (browser bookmarks) of sites that delight me.



The old internet continued to exist, but that voice is muted by the walled gardens, so only those who know to look outside the walled gardens see it. To be a maker in the "new Web 1.0" you don't even have to run your own server - home-rolled blogs hosted on github, gitlab, etc. using Hugo, Jekkyl, etc. and personal blogs on shared hosting are just as much a part of the personal web in my opinion as gopherspace or the old BBSs.



Cheapskate

said on Feb 04th 2022 @ 01:39:39pm,





chino_brews, thanks for the comment. I agree that personal blogs hosted on Github, Gitlab, Neocities, etc. are part of the "old Internet". The problem is that they have a gatekeeper that can easily de-platform them at any time. I think those who plan on having a personal blog for a long time should make an effort to acquired the skills necessary to do it right. Even using Yunohost on a home web server is a better solution than using someone else's server.



Bolkonskij

said on Feb 25th 2022 @ 11:16:16pm,





Great article! Got it via a friend (personal recommendations still work :-) ) and I got to say, you hit the nail on the head!



I share a lot of your thoughts and quietly started to drop out of the "modern corporate Internet". Just last week I deleted my Facebook account, last one remaining is Gmail. It's gonna be hard, 15 years of e-mail stored there... but i'll do that sooner than later.



I'm not a nostalgic luddite though. I closely watch developments on tech and even work in tech. From your article, I understand that you and me feel very much alike about the current state of the internet in that this is *not* the one we grew to know or love.



The "information superhighway" I felt so strongly about being beneficial for all of mankind, which would bring us together and make us better persons. (aka our 'naive belief' during the 90's, as you had put it).



I've been creating some websites using HTML 3.2 lately, hence keeping it open for just about anyone. I feel it's sort of a "gold standard" that allows visually somewhat appealing websites that will work on the oldest computers / lowest bandwith.



One of my projects being a personal archive for Apple's Quicktime movies (http://cornica.org) as I enjoyed those pioneering days of computer video on my Macintosh and somehow want to help in keeping this technology alive.



Even though I did not earn a penny from it, it was a very rewarding and creative process that I thoroughly enjoy(ed) and that helped me making some very new acquaintances. I honed my non-requested by employers HTML 3.2 + vanilla PHP skills and while doing so, I had the biggest fun. ;-)



As for finding the personalized web, I use a search engine called wiby.org. Are you guys aware of it? It just indexes personal websites with no commercial intent, most of which still being maintained.



It brings back what you called the "exploration" feature of the old internet. You learn about topic you never knew you'd like to know. From how fission reactors work (via website of a Canadian nuclear scientist) to scientific glass-blowing for laboratories and many more.



Maybe that feature was what really dragged me in the most. The free, unregulated access to information I never knew I'd be interested in. (I would have never searched it)



Which gets me thinking - what I'd really like to see is sort of a campaign for a Web 3.0 (or Web 1.1, as some call it) to simply raise awareness in public and serve as a starting point for people browsing the personal, true internet. Including offering some good PR and materials to spread the word.



So how about getting it going?



BTW - Bookmarked your website and will definitely check back regularly.



Cheapskate

said on Feb 26th 2022 @ 06:11:00am,





Bolkonskij, I always enjoy hearing from someone who feels as I do about the old Internet and is doing something about those feelings. I am aware of Wiby.org. I think my favorite for searching the old Internet is currently infotiger.com.



I do not know anything about campaigns, but I am doing what I can to raise awareness. If you have specific ideas, feel free to share them with me via email.



Ike

said on May 15th 2022 @ 09:47:22am,





A lot of people are wary about the use of blockchains because they have proven to be incredibly bad for the environment. While I agree with many of the points of this article, love the in depth history of the internet (born in the late 90s, I missed a lot), and it was excellently written, I think it's important for us to return to the original cyberspace without having to rely on something that created something as harmful as NFTs and other cryptocurrency schemes (other tools for corporations to use against the better judgement of the average netizen). They use a ridiculous amount of energy and entire forests are destroyed just to create space for the blockchain technology in some cases. However, these are just my own thoughts.



Let's continue to do what we can to fight back against the monster corporate conglomerate that we now call "the Internet".



Lyxodius

said on Jul 20th 2022 @ 03:41:33am,





Oh, look, I can leave a comment without registering, and there is no content filter or anything!

Now that's something great that makes my day!



Rynn

said on Feb 04th 2023 @ 02:12:41pm,





Quite the nice write up! I've also found myself getting pulled back into the old internet (though I tend to use the term 'smol internet' since I was first drawn in by the Gemini protocol). I was born in the mid-80s so I got to see quite a large chunk of the early days of the information super highways before they added tolls to most of the lanes.



Even before I learned of the small web, I had completely turned off social media as the amount of toxicity and lack of real conversations just became too much. While web 2.0 isn't going anywhere and I'm almost positive they will ruin the possibilities of web 3.0, I do believe there is a huge amount of potential for the smol internet to really flourish as an altnerative for those want it.

